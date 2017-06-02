Dr. Bertenshaw Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bertenshaw Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Bertenshaw Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Robert J Becker M D Ltd5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 130, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (708) 447-5628
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Bertenshaw is one of the nicest, most caring doctors around. He spends lots of time with you and discusses many options. He really cares about his patients. I went through 2 other doctors who were horrible until I finally found the best. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!!!!!! Plus he wants whats best for you, not keeping insulin costs down for insurance companies. His staff is AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992721898
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Bertenshaw Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertenshaw Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertenshaw Jr has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertenshaw Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
