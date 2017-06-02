See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in La Grange Highlands, IL
Dr. Richard Bertenshaw Jr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (13)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Bertenshaw Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.

Dr. Bertenshaw Jr works at Robert J Becker M D Ltd in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert J Becker M D Ltd
    5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 130, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 447-5628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Bertenshaw Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992721898
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bertenshaw Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bertenshaw Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertenshaw Jr works at Robert J Becker M D Ltd in La Grange Highlands, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bertenshaw Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Bertenshaw Jr has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertenshaw Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertenshaw Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertenshaw Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertenshaw Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertenshaw Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

