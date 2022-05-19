Overview of Dr. Richard Bessent, MD

Dr. Richard Bessent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Bessent works at Surgical Eye Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Visual Field Defects and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.