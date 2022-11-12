Dr. Richard Bevan-Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevan-Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bevan-Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Bevan-Thomas, MD
Dr. Richard Bevan-Thomas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Bevan-Thomas' Office Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas5005 S Cooper St Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second biopsy. The first one was extremely uncomfortable and painful. I was very nervous and apprehensive about have a second experience like the first but it was the complete opposite. Quick, painless and in a very relaxing environment. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
About Dr. Richard Bevan-Thomas, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1982753158
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Houston Health Science Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bevan-Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bevan-Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bevan-Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bevan-Thomas has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Biopsy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevan-Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevan-Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevan-Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevan-Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevan-Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.