Overview

Dr. Richard Biama, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Biama works at Riverside Hospital in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA and Colton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.