Dr. Richard Biama, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Biama, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Biama works at
Locations
Brian J. Bearie, MD2101 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505
Empire Orthopedic Center900 E Washington St Ste 200, Colton, CA 92324
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside, Inc4354 Latham St Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside Inc.6485 Day St Ste 301, Riverside, CA 92507
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
- Riverside Community Hospital
- San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
There are doctors who are good at their profession and then there are doctors that are extremely professional. Dr. Biama is a shining example of both! The diligence of this orthopedic team is exemplary-from the first consultation until the actual surgery. Every correspondence was met with friendliness, humor and caring; Which in that scenario, when you are most vulnerable you need all the understanding and support you can receive. Never rushed , he listened and responded with non technical terms, which belies that the actual treatment approach and technical competence is well known as one of the best in the field. The demeanor of the entire staff builds a trust in this technical expertise and with my overwhelmingly successful outcome... My highest recommendation, should you have an orthopedic need, is to make one of your founding opinions with Dr. Biama and this team!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Orthopedics
- Highland Alameda County Medical Center|Highland Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Biama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biama has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Biama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biama.
