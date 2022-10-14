See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Richard Biama, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (86)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Biama, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Biama works at Riverside Hospital in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA and Colton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian J. Bearie, MD
    2101 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 883-8711
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation
    4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 977-2500
  3. 3
    Empire Orthopedic Center
    900 E Washington St Ste 200, Colton, CA 92324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 882-5867
  4. 4
    Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside, Inc
    4354 Latham St Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 882-5867
  5. 5
    Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside Inc.
    6485 Day St Ste 301, Riverside, CA 92507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 882-5867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
  • Redlands Community Hospital
  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (36)
    About Dr. Richard Biama, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649366345
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Orthopedics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Highland Alameda County Medical Center|Highland Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

