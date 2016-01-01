Dr. Richard Bickel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bickel Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bickel Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Bickel Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bickel Jr?
About Dr. Richard Bickel Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1225011521
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bickel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickel Jr works at
Dr. Bickel Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickel Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.