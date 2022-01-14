Overview of Dr. Richard Biggerstaff, MD

Dr. Richard Biggerstaff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.



Dr. Biggerstaff works at Otolaryngology Associates in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.