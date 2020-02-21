Overview of Dr. Richard Bird, MD

Dr. Richard Bird, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Bird works at Riverside Neurology Associates in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.