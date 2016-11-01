Dr. Richard Blackwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Blackwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Blackwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10390 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35249 Directions (205) 996-3130
-
2
University of Alabama At Birmingham1700 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Blackwell after having had 3 miscarriages. Dr. Blackwell was extremely patient and persevering. We had to go through months of exams and they all returned negative, to my disappointment. Dr. Blackwell said that there was one factor on one exam that made him think that if I were to get pregnant again, and repeat that exam, it would come back positive. He was absolutely right. Now I am a happy mother of five. It could not have been possible without Dr. Blackwell's expertise.
About Dr. Richard Blackwell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851346910
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
