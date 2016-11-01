Overview

Dr. Richard Blackwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.