Dr. Richard Blake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Blake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Blake, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flemingsburg, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology101 Jb Shannon Dr Ste A, Flemingsburg, KY 41041 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology227 Falcon Dr Ste 101, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology227 Falcon Dr Medical Office Bldg Ste 101, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Blake, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699702308
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blake accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blake using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blake has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.