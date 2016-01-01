Overview

Dr. Richard Blake, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flemingsburg, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Blake works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Flemingsburg, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.