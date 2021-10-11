Overview of Dr. Richard Blalock III, MD

Dr. Richard Blalock III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Blalock III works at Family Health Centers/Georgia in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.