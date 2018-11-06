Dr. Richard Blanchar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Blanchar, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Blanchar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Locations
Oband Medical Group4401 W Tradewinds Ave, Lauderdale By the Sea, FL 33308 Directions (954) 776-6992Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Medicare
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love this place. I love Dr.Blanchar and everyone on his team is so amazing! I am a little bit (a lot) scared of needles and they make me so comfortable it’s unreal. I will literally never go anywhere else - and recommend to everyone! That are a dream!
About Dr. Richard Blanchar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1164430385
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanchar accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanchar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.