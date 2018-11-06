See All Family Doctors in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL
Dr. Richard Blanchar, MD

Family Medicine
3.6 (24)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Blanchar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Blanchar works at Bayview General Medicine in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oband Medical Group
    4401 W Tradewinds Ave, Lauderdale By the Sea, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 776-6992
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 06, 2018
    Absolutely love this place. I love Dr.Blanchar and everyone on his team is so amazing! I am a little bit (a lot) scared of needles and they make me so comfortable it’s unreal. I will literally never go anywhere else - and recommend to everyone! That are a dream!
    — Nov 06, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Blanchar, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164430385
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
