Overview of Dr. Richard Blankenbaker Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Blankenbaker Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Blankenbaker Jr works at Newport Coast Cardiology in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.