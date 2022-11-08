Dr. Richard Blankenbaker Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenbaker Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Blankenbaker Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Blankenbaker Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Coast Cardiology520 Superior Ave Ste 325, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-6634
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 760-5856Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Dr. Blankenbaker is an excellent physician who listens and cares. He’s highly professional and immediately addresses issues with whatever problems or concerns I may be experiencing with my heart. He asks follow up questions and allows you to respond. He doesn’t make you feel silly asking questions as unimportant as they may seem to you at the moment. I highly recommend him and feel that he is a good Cardiologist with a good staff at his office, as well.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Blankenbaker Jr has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankenbaker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blankenbaker Jr speaks Spanish.
