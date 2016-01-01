Overview of Dr. Richard Blatter, DO

Dr. Richard Blatter, DO is an Urology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Blatter works at Urology Associates of Idaho Falls in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.