Dr. Richard Blatter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Blatter, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Blatter, DO
Dr. Richard Blatter, DO is an Urology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Blatter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blatter's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of Idaho Falls2375 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 996-2026Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blatter?
About Dr. Richard Blatter, DO
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154682565
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatter works at
Dr. Blatter has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.