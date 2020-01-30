Dr. Richard Blickenstaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blickenstaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Blickenstaff, MD
Dr. Richard Blickenstaff, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
ADA Dermatology6454 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 377-0820Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Blickenstaff is the best. He is competent and can be trusted implicitly.
About Dr. Richard Blickenstaff, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265514582
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- L D S Hospital
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
