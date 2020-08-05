Dr. Bligh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bligh, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Bligh, MD
Dr. Richard Bligh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Bligh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bligh's Office Locations
-
1
St. Louis Center for Preventive and Longevity Medicine LLC777 S New Ballas Rd Ste 200E, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 994-1536Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bligh?
Oh my gosh. I feel like I have been taken out of the baggage cargo hold and put in first class. What a thorough and amazing man. He has solved so many of my past doctor missed. The staff is fantastic and I now have hope I will get my health back. My new hero!
About Dr. Richard Bligh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306813050
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bligh accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bligh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bligh works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bligh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bligh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bligh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bligh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.