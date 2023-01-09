Dr. Richard Bloomberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloomberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bloomberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Bloomberg, MD
Dr. Richard Bloomberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Bloomberg's Office Locations
Surgical Associates of Western Ny PC550 Orchard Park Rd Ste A103, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 677-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bloomberg performed a robotic laparoscopic inguinal hernia surgery on me. From start to finish I had a good feeling about this doctor. He used state-of-the-art technology and has a world class education. The results have been fantastic and the incision sites are tiny and neat. Thank you so much, Doctor. I will definitely put my confidence in him again if I'm needing to and will recc to family/friends.
About Dr. Richard Bloomberg, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGill University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloomberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloomberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloomberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloomberg has seen patients for Gallstones, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloomberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloomberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloomberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.