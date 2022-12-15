Dr. Richard Bob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Bob's Office Locations
Richard R. Bobe, M.D., F.A.C.P.15340 S Jog Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 330-4177
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bobe is caring, always available and a consummate professional. I would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Richard Bob, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841258571
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center North (Formerly Misericordia Hospital)
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Fordham University
- Internal Medicine
