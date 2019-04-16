Overview of Dr. Richard Bobo, MD

Dr. Richard Bobo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Bobo works at North Mississippi Neurosurgical in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.