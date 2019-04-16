Dr. Richard Bobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bobo, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Bobo, MD
Dr. Richard Bobo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Bobo works at
Dr. Bobo's Office Locations
-
1
Tupelo Office4381 S Eason Blvd Ste 302, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bobo?
We love Dr. Bobo! My husband and I were in a hunting accident and broke both of our backs. We were flown to Tupelo and were seen by Dr. Bobo. My husband broke every rib and crushed his spine. Dr. Bobo saved my husband's life and kept him from being paralyzed. He completely re-built one of his vertebra and put 2 rods in his back.
About Dr. Richard Bobo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1811969330
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- University Hospital
- U Miss Med Ctr
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bobo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobo works at
Dr. Bobo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bobo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.