Dr. Bochner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bochner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Bochner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Bochner works at
Locations
-
1
Eastside Clinic1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-4900
-
2
Desert Bone and Joint Dba Desert Orthopedics1303 NE Cushing Dr Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-5777
- 3 1247 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-5777
-
4
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bochner?
Dr. Bochner is the only Dr. that correctly diagnosed my liver disease 13 years ago. I was 1 of 3 of his patients that had (has) Autoimmune Hepatitis with Primary Biliary Chirrosis overlap. He was very informative concerning the disease and was willing to listen to my concerns. (Even when I asked stupid questions). I put this in past tense due to moving in 2008 to western Oregon and here to Missouri. I now have a serious case of Esauphageal Varices and have wished many, many times over the years that Dr. Bochner was still my Dr. I highly recommend him to anyone with a liver disease, or any other Gastro/Hep. problem. "Miss you, Dr. B."
About Dr. Richard Bochner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881621290
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Stanford University Hospital
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bochner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bochner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bochner works at
Dr. Bochner has seen patients for Esophagitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bochner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bochner speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bochner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bochner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bochner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bochner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.