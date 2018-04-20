See All Neurologists in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Dr. Richard Boehme Jr, MD

Neurology
2.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Boehme Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Boehme Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boehme Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1550 Roberts Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 249-4456
  2. 2
    Croan Counseling & Mediation Inc.
    1361 13th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 249-4456
  3. 3
    National Neuromonitoring Services LLC
    1141 N Loop 1604 E # 105-446, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 598-2800
  4. 4
    Pmc Urgent Care Center
    1680 Dunn Ave Ste 39, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 249-4456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 20, 2018
    My initial appointment was with Dr Boehme. My follow up appointments were also with him. He is respectful and professional. My treatment is ongoing and I am satisfied staying with Dr. Boehme and his staff. Lately I have been seeing PA-C Ingrid Laurinaitis and I am very satisfied with her knowledge and professionalism. She has been an added plus to Dr. Boehme, his staff and the practice at the Beaches Office.
    Michael Rupright in Jacksonville, Florida — Apr 20, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Richard Boehme Jr, MD
    About Dr. Richard Boehme Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245227800
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

