Dr. Richard Boehme Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boehme Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Boehme Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Boehme Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Boehme Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boehme Jr's Office Locations
- 1 1550 Roberts Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 249-4456
-
2
Croan Counseling & Mediation Inc.1361 13th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 249-4456
-
3
National Neuromonitoring Services LLC1141 N Loop 1604 E # 105-446, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 598-2800
-
4
Pmc Urgent Care Center1680 Dunn Ave Ste 39, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 249-4456
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boehme Jr?
My initial appointment was with Dr Boehme. My follow up appointments were also with him. He is respectful and professional. My treatment is ongoing and I am satisfied staying with Dr. Boehme and his staff. Lately I have been seeing PA-C Ingrid Laurinaitis and I am very satisfied with her knowledge and professionalism. She has been an added plus to Dr. Boehme, his staff and the practice at the Beaches Office.
About Dr. Richard Boehme Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1245227800
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boehme Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boehme Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boehme Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boehme Jr has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boehme Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Boehme Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boehme Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boehme Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boehme Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.