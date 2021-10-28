See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ocean, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Borgatti, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Borgatti, MD

Dr. Richard Borgatti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Borgatti works at Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates in Ocean, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ, Brick, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Borgatti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates
    1200 Eagle Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 660-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Holmdel Office
    2139 STATE ROUTE 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 660-6200
  3. 3
    Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Assocs
    1640 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 660-6200
  4. 4
    Shore Shoulder Surgery
    1430 Hooper Ave Ste 202, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 244-4544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Dr.Borgatti figured out how to fix my daughters shoulder where other drs. Said their was nothing they could do. Kudos to him. He is an excellent doctor with a great bedside manner.
    Robert Bruno — Oct 28, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Borgatti, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1871589952
    Education & Certifications

    • Madigan Army Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center
    • Montefiore/Einstein Med Ctr
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Borgatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borgatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borgatti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borgatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borgatti has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borgatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Borgatti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borgatti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borgatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borgatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

