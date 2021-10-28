Dr. Richard Borgatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borgatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Borgatti, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Borgatti, MD
Dr. Richard Borgatti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Borgatti's Office Locations
Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates1200 Eagle Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 660-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Holmdel Office2139 STATE ROUTE 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 660-6200
Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Assocs1640 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 660-6200
Shore Shoulder Surgery1430 Hooper Ave Ste 202, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 244-4544
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Borgatti figured out how to fix my daughters shoulder where other drs. Said their was nothing they could do. Kudos to him. He is an excellent doctor with a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Richard Borgatti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1871589952
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore/Einstein Med Ctr
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Dr. Borgatti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borgatti accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borgatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borgatti has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borgatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Borgatti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borgatti.
