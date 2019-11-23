Dr. Richard Borrowdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borrowdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Borrowdale, MD
Dr. Richard Borrowdale, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Loyola University Medical Center2160 S 1st Ave Ste 1870, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9183
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr borrowdale richard best positive always and I love him more for his sincerity happy smile alway teaching new kids dr about life ty Valji sarfraz ty god bless
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Borrowdale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borrowdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borrowdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borrowdale has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borrowdale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Borrowdale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borrowdale.
