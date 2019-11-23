Overview of Dr. Richard Borrowdale, MD

Dr. Richard Borrowdale, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Borrowdale works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.