Overview of Dr. Richard Boulay, MD

Dr. Richard Boulay, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Boulay works at Allentown Office in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.