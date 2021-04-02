Dr. Richard Boulay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boulay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Boulay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Boulay, MD
Dr. Richard Boulay, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Dr. Boulay's Office Locations
Allentown Office240 Cetronia Rd Ste 225, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 503-4673Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boulay?
Dr. Boulay has excellent communication skills, enhancing patient education. He gained my trust for surgery during a consult. After care was just as thorough, respectful and caring.
About Dr. Richard Boulay, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn St U Hp-M S Hershey Mc, Obstetrics And Gynecology Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boulay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boulay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boulay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boulay has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boulay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulay.
