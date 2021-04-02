See All Oncologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Richard Boulay, MD

Oncology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Boulay, MD

Dr. Richard Boulay, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.

Dr. Boulay works at Allentown Office in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boulay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allentown Office
    240 Cetronia Rd Ste 225, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 503-4673
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr. Boulay has excellent communication skills, enhancing patient education. He gained my trust for surgery during a consult. After care was just as thorough, respectful and caring.
    — Apr 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Boulay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Boulay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boulay to family and friends

    Dr. Boulay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boulay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Boulay, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Boulay, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013926922
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn St U Hp-M S Hershey Mc, Obstetrics And Gynecology Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Boulay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boulay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boulay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boulay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boulay works at Allentown Office in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Boulay’s profile.

    Dr. Boulay has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boulay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boulay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boulay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

