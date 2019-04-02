See All Ophthalmologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Richard Bourgeois, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Bourgeois, MD

Dr. Richard Bourgeois, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Dr. Bourgeois works at Richard J. Bourgeois, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bourgeois' Office Locations

    Maria Bidros MD Apmc
    1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 300, Lafayette, LA 70503 (337) 264-7340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 02, 2019
    I was referred to Dr. Bourgeois for cataract surgery by Dr. W. Donner Mizelle, at Acadian Vision Associates. It was an inspired referral and I have been very happy with the surgery and the outcome. Dr. Bourgeois and his staff go above and beyond to care for their patients and it is much appreciated!
    — Apr 02, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Bourgeois, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1679571327
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Med Ctr, Shreveport
    • LSU
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bourgeois has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bourgeois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bourgeois works at Richard J. Bourgeois, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bourgeois’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourgeois. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourgeois.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourgeois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourgeois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

