Dr. Brasington Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Brasington Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Brasington Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Brasington Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Wegener's Granulomatosis, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brasington Jr's Office Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 5C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 286-2635
Arthritis Consultants Inc.522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 240, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5100
Memorial Hospital Chester1900 State St, Chester, IL 62233 Directions (618) 826-4581
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient, excellent listener. I love that he takes time to explain all the options and admits what is known and not known for treating difficult conditions. Great resource for treating my systemic uveitis/scleritis. You may have to wait a bit in the office, but it's worth it since they take the necessary time with all patients.
About Dr. Richard Brasington Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1437176963
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brasington Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brasington Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brasington Jr has seen patients for Wegener's Granulomatosis, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brasington Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brasington Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brasington Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brasington Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brasington Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.