Overview of Dr. Richard Brauer, MD

Dr. Richard Brauer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Brauer works at Associates Of Otolaryngology in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.