Overview of Dr. Richard Braun, DPM

Dr. Richard Braun, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Braun works at Steadmen Hawkins Clinic in Greenville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.