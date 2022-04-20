Dr. Richard Braver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Braver, DPM
Dr. Richard Braver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Riverdale, NJ. They graduated from W.M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago, IL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
North Jersey Center for Arthritis and44 State Rt 23, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Directions (201) 791-1881
Active Foot Ankle Care LLC4-14 Saddle River Rd Ste 101, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 791-1881
Alla Brouk M.d.140 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 724-7050
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Dr Braver has been my foot and ankle doctor for decades. So when I finally decided to repair my left foot, he was the guy. Years of sports injuries, including breaking my big toe many times, severe arthritis, my left foot was a mess. I was managing pain throughout my workouts, the past two years in CrossFit. Dr Braver rebuilt my foot using Lapiplasty, repaired the arthritis using bone grafts, bone marrow and donor amniotic fluid. The result has been remarkable. Pre and Post surgery, Dr Braver focused on healing. He and his staff are simply fantastic. I highly recommend Dr Braver.
- Fellow of the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine
- New York City College of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals and Institutions
- W.M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago, IL
- American University - Washington, D.C.
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Braver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braver speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Braver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.