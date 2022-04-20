See All Podiatrists in Riverdale, NJ
Dr. Richard Braver, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (35)
Map Pin Small Riverdale, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Braver, DPM

Dr. Richard Braver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Riverdale, NJ. They graduated from W.M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago, IL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Braver works at Active Foot & Ankle Care in Riverdale, NJ with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ and Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Braver's Office Locations

  1
    North Jersey Center for Arthritis and
    44 State Rt 23, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 791-1881
  2
    Active Foot Ankle Care LLC
    4-14 Saddle River Rd Ste 101, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 791-1881
  3
    Alla Brouk M.d.
    140 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 724-7050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Dr Braver has been my foot and ankle doctor for decades. So when I finally decided to repair my left foot, he was the guy. Years of sports injuries, including breaking my big toe many times, severe arthritis, my left foot was a mess. I was managing pain throughout my workouts, the past two years in CrossFit. Dr Braver rebuilt my foot using Lapiplasty, repaired the arthritis using bone grafts, bone marrow and donor amniotic fluid. The result has been remarkable. Pre and Post surgery, Dr Braver focused on healing. He and his staff are simply fantastic. I highly recommend Dr Braver.
    Ed G — Apr 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Braver, DPM
    About Dr. Richard Braver, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396712162
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow of the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York City College of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals and Institutions
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • W.M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine - Chicago, IL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • American University - Washington, D.C.
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

