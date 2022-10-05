Dr. Breier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Breier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Breier, MD
Dr. Richard Breier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Breier works at
Dr. Breier's Office Locations
-
1
Melchinger Rosenthal Breier St100 York St Ste 2E, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 787-3588
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breier?
I selected Dr. Breier after extensive research finding a new primary care physician (my long time one had retired). I couldn’t be happier with the choice. He’s an excellent physician and his office is well run. He takes the time needed to be present and engaged with his patients, and takes a very common sense approach to medicine.
About Dr. Richard Breier, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104871888
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breier works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Breier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.