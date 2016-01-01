See All Podiatrists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Richard Bronfman, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Little Rock, AR
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Bronfman, DPM

Dr. Richard Bronfman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Bronfman works at Arkansas Foot & Ankle Clinic in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR and Jacksonville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Dr. Bronfman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Foot Clinic
    1501 Aldersgate Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-1501
  2. 2
    Conway Foot Clinic
    2525 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 329-7031
  3. 3
    Jacksonville Foot Clinic
    301 N 1st St Ste D, Jacksonville, AR 72076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 835-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arkansas Surgical Hospital
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Bronfman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023088671
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Foot Clinic Of Youngstown
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Connecticut
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Bronfman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bronfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bronfman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bronfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronfman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronfman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bronfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bronfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

