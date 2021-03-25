Dr. Richard Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Brown, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Brown, DO
Dr. Richard Brown, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville Coll Sch of Osteo Med and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
South Baldwin Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.1620 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-2141Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time Patient. I was seen in a timely manner- his staff was exceptional-Dr Brown is very knowledgeable and seems to genuinely care. So happy I found him. I’m a RN and worked in postpartum and OB -GYN offices.
About Dr. Richard Brown, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1235428772
Education & Certifications
- BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
- Pikeville Coll Sch of Osteo Med
- Eastern Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.