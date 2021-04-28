See All Hand Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Richard Brown, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.8 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Brown, MD

Dr. Richard Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego

Dr. Brown works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Mammoth Lakes, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Mercy Physician Partners
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 210, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 535-1075
  2. 2
    Mammoth Orthopedic Institute at Mammoth Hospital
    85 Sierra Park Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 924-4084
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Torrey Pines Orthopaedic Medical Group
    4620 Executive Dr # 101, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 535-1894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mammoth Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Elbow Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Elbow Bursitis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr Richard Brown is exceptional! 23 years ago he treated me for severe broken bones wrist injury which healed beautifully and yesterday I came to him for severe tendinitis pain in both hands! He has awesome bedside manner and was as friendly, attentive & thorough as he was years ago! I am so happy he hasn't retired! :) His staff was great especially Cindy! While she is blunt and to the point...underneath her initial business-like persona she is caring, efficient and very helpful! 23 years later Dr Brown is still giving a fantastic patient experience! I highly recommend him!
    Pia Labos — Apr 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Richard Brown, MD
    About Dr. Richard Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477571958
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California, San Diego
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

