Dr. Richard Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Brown, MD
Dr. Richard Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners9850 Genesee Ave Ste 210, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 535-1075
Mammoth Orthopedic Institute at Mammoth Hospital85 Sierra Park Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546 Directions (760) 924-4084Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Torrey Pines Orthopaedic Medical Group4620 Executive Dr # 101, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 535-1894
Hospital Affiliations
- Mammoth Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richard Brown is exceptional! 23 years ago he treated me for severe broken bones wrist injury which healed beautifully and yesterday I came to him for severe tendinitis pain in both hands! He has awesome bedside manner and was as friendly, attentive & thorough as he was years ago! I am so happy he hasn't retired! :) His staff was great especially Cindy! While she is blunt and to the point...underneath her initial business-like persona she is caring, efficient and very helpful! 23 years later Dr Brown is still giving a fantastic patient experience! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Richard Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1477571958
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.