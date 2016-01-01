Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Brown, MD
Dr. Richard Brown, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
- 1 86 Sherry Ln, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (212) 737-0821
- 2 30 E End Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 737-0821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Brown, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
