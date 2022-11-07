Dr. Richard Brunelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Brunelle, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Brunelle, MD
Dr. Richard Brunelle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with University Of S Fl College Of Med
Dr. Brunelle works at
Dr. Brunelle's Office Locations
Richard R. Brunelle, M.d., P.A.508 S Habana Ave Ste 370, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 686-9148
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor I have EVER been to or seen. I am 76 years old and I have had many, many surgeries. When I had prostate cancer I checked with other doctors before seeing Dr. Brunelle and he was recommended as the best. I took their advice and I have never regretted it. Everyone in the office is very helpful and professional.
About Dr. Richard Brunelle, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1891895967
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brunelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brunelle works at
Dr. Brunelle has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Prostate Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunelle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunelle.
