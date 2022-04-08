Dr. Richard Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Bryan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Humboldt General Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Downtown Reno645 N Arlington Ave Ste 555, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-7622
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Humboldt General Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I waited 1 hour and 20 minutes for my appointment, 55 minutes of which I was left along in an exam room and no one came to speak to me about the delay. I had another appointment so got up and left. His office put a no show in my record and I have tried numerous times to contact them by phone but have been unable to do so - terrible phone answering tree
About Dr. Richard Bryan, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1033101639
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.