Overview of Dr. Richard Bryan, MD

Dr. Richard Bryan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat



Dr. Bryan works at Janigian Retina Associates in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.