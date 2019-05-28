Dr. Richard Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Bryan, MD
Dr. Richard Bryan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat
Dr. Bryan's Office Locations
Janigian Retina Associates120 Dudley St Ste 303, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 369-7773
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My father had an eye infection over a holiday weekend. Dr. Bryan saw him on very short notice and seems to have handled the problem quickly and efficiently. He is also very personable, at least the short time we were there.
About Dr. Richard Bryan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Polish and Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Baylor College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bryan speaks Polish and Portuguese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
