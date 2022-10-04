Dr. Richard Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bryant, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Bryant, MD
Dr. Richard Bryant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Bryant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
-
1
Dermatology Center South PC2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-1581
-
2
Eye Partners PC151 Regions Way Bldg 1, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 650-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryant?
GREAT
About Dr. Richard Bryant, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578586327
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant works at
Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bryant speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.