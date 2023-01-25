See All Phlebologists in Milford, PA
Dr. Richard Buckley, MD

Phlebology
5.0 (150)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Buckley, MD is a Phlebologist in Milford, PA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine.

Dr. Buckley works at MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center in Milford, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center
    303 W Harford St, Milford, PA 18337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 379-5531
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Abdominoplasty
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cheek Augmentation Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposculpture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2023
    ...I appreciate the extreme professionalism and concern for comfort...
    L. H. — Jan 25, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Richard Buckley, MD
    About Dr. Richard Buckley, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215035456
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp
    Internship
    • Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Buckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckley works at MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center in Milford, PA. View the full address on Dr. Buckley’s profile.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

