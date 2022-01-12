Overview of Dr. Richard Buckley Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Buckley Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Ventral Hernia and Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.