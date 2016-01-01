Dr. Richard Bulger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bulger, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Bulger, MD
Dr. Richard Bulger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulger's Office Locations
- 1 950 N York Rd Ste 110, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 654-1391
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Bulger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1760469100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bulger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bulger accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulger.
