Overview of Dr. Richard Bullock, MD

Dr. Richard Bullock, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Bullock works at Middlesex Medical Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Dyslipidemia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.