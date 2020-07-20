Overview of Dr. Richard Bumgardner, MD

Dr. Richard Bumgardner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delco, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bumgardner works at East Columbus Primary Care in Delco, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.