Dr. Richard Buonocore, MD
Dr. Richard Buonocore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Neurosurgical Associates of Central Jersey1200 US Highway 22, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 825-7351
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Having Dr. Buonocore perform my successful back surgery was an answer to my prayers. After months of pain, foot drop, and mobility issues, I have gained my quality of life, and am completely free from pain.
About Dr. Richard Buonocore, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1013008556
Education & Certifications
- (Surg) The Pennsylvania Hospital
- Cooper Hospital
- VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Buonocore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buonocore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buonocore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buonocore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Buonocore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buonocore.
