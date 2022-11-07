See All Neurosurgeons in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Richard Buonocore, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Buonocore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Buonocore works at Neurosurgical Associates of Central Jersey in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates of Central Jersey
    1200 US Highway 22, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 825-7351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Having Dr. Buonocore perform my successful back surgery was an answer to my prayers. After months of pain, foot drop, and mobility issues, I have gained my quality of life, and am completely free from pain.
    Thank you Dr. Buonocore and team for giving me bac — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Buonocore, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013008556
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • (Surg) The Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    • Cooper Hospital
    Medical Education
    • VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Buonocore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buonocore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buonocore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buonocore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buonocore works at Neurosurgical Associates of Central Jersey in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Buonocore’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Buonocore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buonocore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buonocore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buonocore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

