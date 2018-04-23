Overview

Dr. Richard Burg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Burg works at Richard M Burg MD in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.