Dr. Richard Burg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Burg, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Burg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Burg works at
Locations
-
1
Richard M Burg MD170 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 949-0760
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burg?
He is the best! He listens to you, Haven't seen him since I moved north, and needed an expert for an impacted bowel. He probably doesn't remember helping me, but I sure was glad I went to him!!!!!!
About Dr. Richard Burg, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1235227158
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Darmouth
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burg works at
Dr. Burg has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.