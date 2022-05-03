Dr. Rick Burg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Burg, MD
Overview of Dr. Rick Burg, MD
Dr. Rick Burg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

Dr. Burg's Office Locations
Total Orthopedics Sport & Spine7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 165, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 727-9995Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine - Allen1125 Raintree Cir Ste 100, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 727-9995Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr Burg from a friend after seeing a surgeon in Plano that I was referred to for reoccurring back pain. The original surgeon said I needed a big surgery in my abdomen and back at a small hospital in Ft Worth I never had heard of and also a urine test. Dr Burg recommended trying physical therapy before any surgeries and I have been great since starting my sessions in July of 2021
About Dr. Rick Burg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679774160
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic & Neurological Spine Surgery, Cleveland Spine Institute
- University Of Minnesota Dept. Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Minnesota Department of Surgery
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burg speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Burg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.