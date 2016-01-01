Overview of Dr. Richard Burgess, MD

Dr. Richard Burgess, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Burgess works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.