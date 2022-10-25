Dr. Burke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Burke, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Burke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center.
Locations
1
Munson Home Care550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (231) 935-8540
2
Traverse Anesthesia Associates4100 Park Forest Dr Ste 210, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burke treated me for pain several times. He listens patiently and explains with detail. His expertise wise pain medicine has been a lifesaver for me
About Dr. Richard Burke, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
