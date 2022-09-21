Dr. Richard Burns Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Burns Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Burns Jr, DO
Dr. Richard Burns Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Moses Taylor Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns Jr' Office Locations
- 1 321 Spruce St Ste 609, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 961-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Burns he takes his time and listens to your concerns. He has wonderful bedside manor and cares for his patients!
About Dr. Richard Burns Jr, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
