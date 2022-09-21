Overview of Dr. Richard Burns Jr, DO

Dr. Richard Burns Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Moses Taylor Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.