Dr. Richard Callahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Callahan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from American University Of Antigua, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Callahan works at
Locations
HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Aventura21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 202, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 504-7276Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan?
About Dr. Richard Callahan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1215378336
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- American University Of Antigua, College Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Callahan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Callahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.