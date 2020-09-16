Overview of Dr. Richard Callari, MD

Dr. Richard Callari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.



They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.