Dr. Richard Callari, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Callari, MD

Dr. Richard Callari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.

They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Callari's Office Locations

    415 SE 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 760-7836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis

Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 16, 2020
    Dr. Callari is one of the best doctors I've ever seen! He diagnosed me with a sinus condition and performed surgery on my sphenoid sinus. He's thorough, knowledgeable, sympathetic, and highly skilled as a surgeon. It's easy to make appointments in his office and he's always very positive and energetic. His staff is friendly and courteous. They are also very efficient at getting procedures approved through insurance and getting prescriptions sent to the pharmacy. I truly could not recommend Dr. Callari more!
    Andrea Rivera — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Callari, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174596290
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med College Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Callari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callari has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Callari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

